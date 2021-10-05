Cosatu to use National Day of Action to stand up against budget cuts

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has accused both the public and private sectors of blatantly undermining collective bargaining processes among others.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Tuesday said it would use its National Day of Action to demand that government and the private sector stop what it called attacks directed at workers.

It has outlined details of the national stay away on Thursday.

Cosatu’s general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said they wanted government to reverse budget cuts that had negatively affected workers.

“We want the reversal of budget cuts that have led to unacceptable wage fees increase in public service, the disintegration of the CCMA and the retrenchment in state-owned companies.”

Ntshalintshali said they also wanted the private sector to abandon what he called an investment strike.

He’s accused companies of exporting cash despite being incentivised to invest in the local economy.

“This year, billions were given away in tax cards when the money could have been used to increase government spending.”

Cosatu said it would release a list of planned activities for the national stay away.

