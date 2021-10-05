Cop details how one of the suspects opened fire at Nathaniel Julies

Julies was shot dead in Eldorado Park in August last year allegedly by police.

JOHANNESBURG - Details of how 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies was killed have emerged at the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge.

The incident sparked protests in the area.

The State’s second witness Dumisane Sithole was at the scene with four of his police colleagues, of whom two are in the dock.

He said on the day they were all sitting in a car when Julies appeared.

Sithole said the boy was first ordered to leave but came for a second time and that’s when Caylene Whiteboy opened fire.

Khumalo will be cross examined by the defence’s lawyers later.

