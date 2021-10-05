Chief Justice shortlist cut to 8 candidates from 25 nominations - panel

In a first for South Africa, the president invited members of the public to nominate their preferred candidates for the critical post.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have nominated a mixed bag of candidates for the Constitutional Court Chief Justice position.

On Monday, the panel appointed to help President Cyril Ramaphosa select the next Chief Justice said that only eight people made the cut to stand for nomination from a list of 25 people.

From Western Cape Judge President John Hlope, who faces possible impeachment after being found guilty of gross misconduct, to the extensively experienced Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya, the choices made by South Africans reflect the degree of political polarisation in the country.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who graced television screens for over a year as chairperson of the state capture inquiry, also made the cut.

Meanwhile, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, who resigned from the bench in 2001 due to “personal reasons” and was reappointed to the apex court by former President Jacob Zuma in 2013, has been nominated too.

The name of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who has had running battles with the judiciary since she came into office in 2016, also features on the list of eight. Mkhwebane is also a former analyst at the State Security Agency.

Other candidates are Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo and Advocate Alan Nelson.

