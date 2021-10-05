Busa urges govt to reconsider withdrawing support for Mdwaba's ILO DG campaign

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) said that the developments were shocking as the government had not only supported Mthunzi Mdwaba, but also actively promoted and sponsored his campaign.

JOHANNESBURG - Business Unity South Africa (Busa) said it was extremely concerned about government’s decision to withdraw its support for Professor Mthunzi Mdwaba’s candidacy as the next director-general of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Mdwaba had the backing of South Africa, which also lobbied the SADC and the AU, with the two institutions throwing its support behind him.

Busa has urged government to reconsider the decision. It said that the developments were shocking as the government had not only supported Mdwaba but also actively promoted and sponsored his campaign.

Eyewitness News understands that the withdrawal of support was based on personality politics, with certain ministers not happy with what they said was Mdwaba’s arrogance. Sources also stated that there was no motivation made for the decision based on his professionalism, or capacity to lead the ILO, but just issues around what some ministers did not like about his personality.

The country has also invested R8 million in taxpayers' money towards Mdwaba’s campaign, with his candidacy receiving the highest number of nominations in the history of the ILO.

His nomination was accepted by the labour organisation and he said that the withdrawal was a mere hiccup, expressing his commitment to continue with the bid.

Busa has described his candidacy as an excellent opportunity for the continent, to have an African in the position of the DG of the ILO, which would be a first.

Mdwaba said that government did not inform him of the decision to withdraw its support.

