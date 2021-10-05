Go

Babita Deokaran murder: Suspects' bail application postponed due to tech issues

The six men are accused of shooting Gauteng Health Department official, Babita Deokaran, outside her Winchester Hills home, south of Johannesburg in August this year.

FILE: The six men accused of the murder of Gauteng Health Department official, Babita Deokaran, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 30 August 2021. The charges against a seventh suspect were provisionally withdrawn. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - The case of six men linked to the murder of Gauteng Health Department official, Babita Deokaran, has been postponed to 2 and 5 November due to technical issues experienced in court on Tuesday.

The group was expected to continue with their bail application.

Last month, proceedings were postponed after it emerged that the accused had only consulted with their lawyers twice due to challenges at the Johannesburg Prison.

It's believed that the acting CFO was targeted for blowing the whistle on a multi-million rand PPE scandal in the Gauteng Health Department.

