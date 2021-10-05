ActionSA to take legal action against IEC over missing name on ballot paper

The IEC has clarified that ActionSA's logo does appear on the ballot paper but there is no name attached to it as only a party's abbreviation can be listed on the ballot paper.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA said that it would be filing an urgent application against the IEC on Tuesday afternoon, claiming that it "deliberately removed" its name from the local government elections ballot paper.

ActionSA said that it decided to keep its name, so it wouldn't need an acronym but it seemed to have thrown a spanner in the works now.

The party's spokesperson, Lerato Ngobeni, said that they were told by IEC officials that the ballot papers had already gone for printing and could not be changed.

Ngobeni said that they would be approaching the courts to seek intervention.

"It's sad that in this day and time in our democracy we have to forever be running to the court to seek justice. They never asked us what should be in the abbreviated section of the ballot, they did not communicate that with us. We wish they did because had they done that, we would not be having this conversation."

The IEC's deputy chief electoral officer, Mawethu Mosery, agreed that the courts had to step in and help resolve this matter.

"It is not them as ActionSA only that is in this situation. There's 14 other political parties that do not have an acronym or an abbreviation and therefore it cannot appear as if we swindled them out."

