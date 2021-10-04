Witness: I saw a cop put Nathaniel Julies in a van after he was shot dead

JOHANNESBURG - A witness in the murder trial of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies has told the High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Monday that her daughter was the first person to identify the boy shortly after he was shot dead.

Julies was killed in August last year in Eldorado Park just a few meters from his home.

Three police officers stand accused of his murder while also facing five additional charges.

The State has called Tasneed Kaldine as its first witness.

On the day in question, Kaldine was sitting in her house when she heard a bang, which she thought was either a bomb or a gunshot.

She explained what happened later: “I saw the police officer walking towards the truck, he was bending like he was looking for something next to the truck. The next thing, he picked up the boy and put him in the back of the van. He got into the van, put the siren and he drove off.”

She was then asked how Julies’ family knew about what happened. She responded and said: “My daughter said it was Nathaniel.”

With this line of questioning, the State is trying to prove the charge of defeating the ends of justice as it claims the accused tried to conceal evidence after they killed the boy.

The suspects are facing six charges including murder and have pleaded not guilty to all the changes.

The State is expected to call its second witness when the case resumes on Tuesday.

