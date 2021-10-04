WC govt launches taxi service to transport people to Atlantis jab sites

The Western Cape Government has on Monday launched a Red Dot Taxi Service in the west coast town on the outskirts of Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - The Atlantis area now has a taxi service to ferry people to COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Across the province, the service has 135 vehicles, including the three new minibuses that will take people from the Witsand area to the Saxon Sea vaccination site.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo explained why the Atlantis area needed a taxi service to take people to vaccination sites.

“We do not, as a province, have a clinic in Witsand. Therefore, you have to spend a lot of money to get to a nearest clinic. That is why we have done this to make it easier for them.”