WC govt launches taxi service to transport people to Atlantis jab sites
The Western Cape Government has on Monday launched a Red Dot Taxi Service in the west coast town on the outskirts of Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - The Atlantis area now has a taxi service to ferry people to COVID-19 vaccination sites.
The Western Cape government on Monday launched a Red Dot Taxi Service in the west coast town on the outskirts of Cape Town.
Across the province, the service has 135 vehicles, including the three new minibuses that will take people from the Witsand area to the Saxon Sea vaccination site.
Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo explained why the Atlantis area needed a taxi service to take people to vaccination sites.
“We do not, as a province, have a clinic in Witsand. Therefore, you have to spend a lot of money to get to a nearest clinic. That is why we have done this to make it easier for them.”
Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said the aim was to ensure residents from all areas were protected against the coronavirus.
“Because of the devastation that COVID has caused, people are not able to get to vaccination sites, so the Red Dot initiative is to ensure that we leave no one behind.”
Amid concern over taxi conflict, Premier Alan Winde said the partnership saw entities working together to fight COVID-19.
The Red Dot Taxi Service is unique to the Western Cape and was introduced in May 2020, initially for healthcare workers.
Residents can access the service by dialling 1201084#
