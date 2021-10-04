WATCH LIVE: Life Esidimeni inquest resumes in High Court

The Life Esidimeni inquest has resumed in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday after proceedings were adjourned last month to allow NGOs to obtain legal representation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Life Esidimeni inquest has resumed in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday after proceedings were adjourned last month to allow NGOs to obtain legal representation.

Several officials from the Gauteng Health Department were cross-examined over their role in the project to move mental health patients from Life Esidimeni centres to NGOs in 2016.

More than 140 mental health patients died in the process.

The department's former head of planning, policy and research, Levy Mosenogi, was the latest official to testify at the inquiry.

He was tasked with overseeing the project which he described as chaotic.

Mosenogi also told the court that he asked for a six-month to a year extension for the project but was only granted three months.

WATCH: Esidimeni Inquest resumes