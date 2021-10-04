Tsolo police searching for man who shot and killed girlfriend

The police's Priscilla Naidu said: 'Tsolo police are investigating a case of murder where a couple was arguing and the suspect pulled out a gun and fired two shots at the woman. She sustained fatal injuries on her upper body. The suspect is known, but is still at large.'

EASTERN CAPE - Police in the town of Tsolo are searching for the man who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend.

The incident happened in Sidwadweni village on Thursday.

