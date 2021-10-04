Tshegofatso Pule Foundation boosted by support as murder trial begins

Ntuthuko Shoba is accused of the premeditated murder of Pule, who was found hanging from a tree in June last year.

JOHANNESBURG - A group of people from the Tshegofatso Pule Foundation have staged a demonstration outside the High Court in Johannesburg as the trial against the man accused of her murder is set to begin on Monday.

Ntuthuko Shoba is accused of the premeditated murder of Pule, who was found hanging from a tree in June last year.

The Tshegofatso Pule Foundation was established several months ago to assist victims of gender-based violence.

The foundation's Botlhale Modisane said that they were overwhelmed by the amount of support they'd received so far.

“The first day of trial for Shoba's case, we are really in awe. It's really such a tonne of anxiety for us. It’s an emotional roller coaster, but seeing the amount of support that we've been granted is amazing.”