Trial of alleged mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule murder postponed to Jan 2022

Ntuthuko Shoba is accused of the premeditated murder of Pule who was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort in June last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The trial of the man accused of being the mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule’s murder, Ntuthuko Shoba, has been postponed to next year to allow the State time to consult adequately with their client.

Shoba is accused of the premeditated murder of Pule, who was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort in June last year.

The beginning of Pule’s murder trial has faced a set back with the defence asking for a postponement.

Shoba’s lawyer Norman Makhubela told the court his team had faced difficulty consulting the accused in prison due to COVID-19 protocols.

ALSO READ:

Tshegofatso Pule Foundation boosted by support as murder trial begins

The State did not oppose the postponement, saying it would not prejudice the case as their key witness Muzikayise Malephane was currently behind bars serving a 20 year sentence after confessing to killing Pule.

The court was filled to capacity with family, friends and members of the public.

The trial has been postponed to 17 January 2022.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.