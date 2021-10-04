Three cops accused of murdering Nathaniel Julies plead not guilty

The teen with down syndrome was shot dead in August last year while walking to a nearby spaza shop.

JOHANNESBURG - Three police officers accused of killing 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies in Eldorado Park on Monday pleaded not guilty to all of the counts they are facing.

The boy’s death sparked protests in the area.

The case began with the State putting the charges to the accused after months of intensive investigations.

State prosecutor Johan Badenhorst said: “The charges are murder, accessory after the fact to murder, unlawful possession of ammunition, defeating or obstructing the cause of justice and perjury.”

And thereafter, the accused were given the opportunity to plead.

This trial has been set for 20 days with the State having prepared three witnesses for the day.

