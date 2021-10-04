Sasria determined to settle 80% of claims of up to R30m by end of Oct

This follows a large number of claims to the national insurer after the July riots, which resulted in the destruction of businesses and key infrastructure in KZN and Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Sugarcane Research Institute (Sasria) on Monday said it was determined to settle 80% of all claims between R1 million and R30 million by the end of this month.

Treasury announced on Monday afternoon that it will disburse R3.9 billion to Sasria to help it meet its obligations until March 2022.

The organisation said it was working to clear all backlogs.

Sasria said it had put measures in place to expedite claim payments and that to date, claims amounting to R5.8 billion had been paid.

The national insurer also said it had started making interim payments on claims above R30 million as proposed by loss adjusters and that they were determined to make sure that at least 30% of the total claim value for big claims was paid in the next couple of weeks.

Sasria has moved to assure clients that they have added resources to reduce any possible delays, saying that they were confident that in two weeks, they would have attended to all outstanding reports and made necessary payments.

