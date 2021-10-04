SA tourism pinning hopes on UK announcement removing quarantine requirement

Following extensive talks between President Cyril Ramaphosa and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to relax travel limits between the two countries, quarantine-free travel could soon be on the cards for travellers.

JOHANNESBURG - Nine months after the United Kingdom (UK) imposed the most severe travel restrictions on arrivals from South Africa, it appears that the country will be taken off the red list this week.

The UK will soon allow quarantine-free travel for almost all countries, including South Africa.

According to a report published in the Sunday Telegraph, the UK’s red list of destinations would be cut to nine from 54, with an announcement expected later this week.

With South Africa emerging from a third wave of COVID-19 infections and moving to adjusted alert level 1 of the lockdown, the continued placement of the country on the red list could spell more disaster for the economy and potentially hurt bilateral trade.

An official announcement is expected on Thursday.

The Tourism Business Council of South Africa's Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said that the rules for which countries were in or out was far from transparent, making it difficult to find any justification as to why a country was placed on the red list and more importantly, how to get off it.

"The fact that there's a discussion in the UK media is a positive sign but I must emphasise that despite reports until such time as we hear from the UK government in terms of whether South Africa will be removed from the quarantine requirement, and hopefully this happens and this happens fast."

Tshivhengwa added that South Africa’s economy was desperate for international travellers.

He said that the tourism sector lost around R26 million every day that the country remained on the UK's red list.

