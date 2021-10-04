Return to FNB Stadium edges closer for Bafana Bafana vaccinated fans

Safa president Danny Jordaan wants vaccinated fans to be granted entry to the FNB stadium for South Africa’s 2022 World Cup Qualifier on 12 October.

JOHANNESBURG - The return of spectators for Bafana Bafana games has edged closer after the South African Football Association (Safa) revealed that Minister of Health Joe Phaahla has welcomed their recommendation for their attendance.

Phaahla has now asked his department to work with the association to finalise the logistics and an announcement will be made at a joint press conference on Friday in Pretoria.

Local fans have not been able to attend matches at stadiums since March 2020.

As for Bafana themselves, their World Cup qualification camp started with drama after it was confirmed that Goodman Mosele has absconded ahead of the doubleheader of games against Ethiopia.

South Africa is top of Group G with four points and face the East Africans away on 9 October and then again at FNB Stadium on 12 October.

Ahead of the encounters, the team has been forced into two changes.

Jesse Donn comes in for Mosele as coach Hugo Broos revealed that “sadly, Goodman has absconded, we have tried reaching him to no avail and this is extremely disappointing. We are very happy that Jesse Donn has heeded the call and reported for duty almost immediately.”

Defender Mosa Lebusa is out after suffering a right quad strain and has been replaced by Luke Fleurs.

“This is unfortunate,” said team doctor Tshepo Molobi.

“Lebusa was assessed on the first day (Sunday) of camp and he has been nursing an injury, which he had hoped would heal prior to reporting for national duty. The nature of his injury is that of a right quad strain and we would rather not risk further injury, hence he has been released from camp back into the care of his club, Mamelodi Sundowns.

"We are taking the safer approach as we do not want to see Mosa being side-lined for longer than is necessary with this type of injury.”

