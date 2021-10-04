Ramaphosa: Women empowerment must be seen as a matter of urgency in Africa

The president said that currently there were more men with jobs than women and men were likely to be paid better salaries than females even though they did the same work.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that even though the country had solid policies that outlawed gender discrimination in the workplace, there were still wage differences between what men and women took home.

This week, the first-ever Women's Economic Assembly will be launched where women will get together in an attempt to change policies that keep females out of the economy.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said that women empowerment needed to be seen as a matter of urgency on the continent.

This week's Women's Economic Assembly will look at how supply chains can be used to benefit female-owned businesses.

This gathering in Gauteng will bring together delegates from government, civil society and the private sector.

Ramaphosa said that South Africa needed to address the inadequate representation of women in managerial positions in the private sector too.

About 67% of managerial positions are held by men compared to 33% occupied by women.

