Ramaphosa applauds WC’s vaccination efforts, but Winde says numbers still low

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has recognised the COVID-19 vaccination efforts of the Western Cape government.

Over the weekend, more than 59,000 doses were administered in the province, well above the target of 50,000.

President Ramaphosa on Thursday announced the Vooma Vaccination Weekend campaign that encourages more inoculations.

The Presidency has awarded the Western Cape a certificate of appreciation for its efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has credited healthcare workers: “Initially, during the weekend, you don’t get people who get vaccinated. So, we overachieved because we were targeting 50,000.”

At least 41.2%, the province has the highest percentage of vaccinated adults.

However, Premier Alan Winde said the numbers were still far too low: “We really want to get to 70%, in some areas we are doing well but there are other areas where are not doing well. We will push as hard as we can.”

Winde said the province should reach the three million mark of vaccine doses administered on Monday.

