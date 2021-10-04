Political parties deploy big hitters as election campaigns gather momentum

The weekend saw the ANC deploying its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the DA-led Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, vowing to take control in a few weeks’ time while EFF leader Julius Malema was in his home province of Limpopo using his campaign to attack the governing party.

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties have spent the weekend trying to win voters offering promises ahead of the local government elections in less than a month.

Main political parties deployed their big wigs to various provinces in the hope of earning more support.

The weekend saw the African National Congress (ANC) deploying its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, vowing to take control in a few weeks’ time. The party lost the metro to the DA in 2016.

Ramaphosa’s message was clear: he wants the metro back in the hands of his party.

“Go and vote so that the ANC can take control of this metro,” Ramaphosa said.

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema was in his home province of Limpopo using his campaign to attack the governing party, saying that they had nothing to offer.

Small political parties used the weekend to launch their manifestos, also touching on issues that were very close to many South Africans - housing and jobs as well as electricity.

