Police investigation under way into cyclist's death in Gallo Manor
The victim, in his 50s, was struck by the vehicle on Bowling Avenue on Sunday and was then dragged for about half a kilometer.
JOHANNESBURG - Investigations are under way after the death of a cyclist who was dragged under a taxi for hundreds of metres in Gallo Manor.
The victim, in his 50s, was struck by the vehicle on Bowling Avenue on Sunday and was then dragged for about half a kilometer.
Paramedics said members of the public got the taxi to stop, but by then, it was too late to save the man.
In what has been described as an incident that shocked even emergency workers, a cyclist has been killed after being struck and dragged for 500 metres by a speeding taxi. https://t.co/fZmcqz7OrP pic.twitter.com/MgpmABoqrwEyewitness News (@ewnupdates) October 3, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.