Police investigation under way into cyclist's death in Gallo Manor

The victim, in his 50s, was struck by the vehicle on Bowling Avenue on Sunday and was then dragged for about half a kilometer.

JOHANNESBURG - Investigations are under way after the death of a cyclist who was dragged under a taxi for hundreds of metres in Gallo Manor.

Paramedics said members of the public got the taxi to stop, but by then, it was too late to save the man.