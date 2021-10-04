Premier Maape mourns death of Naledi Municipality Mayor Neo Schalk

Schalk passed away in the early hours of Sunday after he was involved in a head-on collision on the N14 outside Vryburg.

JOHANENSBURG - North West Premier Bushy Maape has joined leaders in that province in mourning the death of Naledi Municipality Mayor Neo Schalk.

In a statement on Monday, Maape said the mayor's death came as a shock, adding that Schalk passed away at a time when government sought to remodel local government.

At the same time, African National Congress interim provincial committee spokesperson Kenny Morolong said Schalk was a candidate in the upcoming local government elections.

“Comrade Schalk was an ANC Ward 7 candidate in the Naledi sub-region. He will be remembered for his remarkable kindness and generosity.”

