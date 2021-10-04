MEC Simelane condemns attack where one paramedic was shot dead

Phumzile Dlamini and her colleague were transporting a patient who had been shot when they came under attack in the Mabhanoyini area outside Escourt.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has condemned the attack on paramedics where a paramedic was shot dead and another critically injured.

Phumzile Dlamini and her colleague were transporting a patient who had been shot when they came under attack in the Mabhanoyini area outside Estcourt.

Dlamini died on the scene while her colleague was rushed to hospital.

Simelane has condemned the attack: “We find this act very cowardly, an act that shows some people no longer value human life because they were shooting indiscriminately at both the patient that was being picked up and the crew that was picking up the patient.”

The MEC has urged the community to ensure that assist law enforcement agencies: “We are calling on the community to work together with the Department of Health and SAPS to make sure that those that perpetuated this cowardly act are certainly brought to book.”

