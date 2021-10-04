Life Esidimeni inquest postponed to November

On Monday morning, Advocate Russel Sibara said that some NGOs struggled to complete their applications for pro bono assistance in time.

JOHANNESBURG - Proceedings in the Life Esidimeni inquest have been adjourned to 15 November following a brief virtual sitting of the High Court in Pretoria.

Last month, the inquest, which is looking into whether anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 144 mental health patients, was postponed to 4 October to allow NGOs to get legal representation.

"Unfortunately, some of the forms were taken with a cellphone and scanned because of financial issues. Then the LPC informed them that they were not properly completed."

Judge Mmonoa Teffo called for a case management meeting to try and avoid future delays before postponing the matter to November.

"The proceeding for today are therefore adjourned to the 15th of November 2021. In the meantime, we will be having a case management meeting on Friday."

