Life Esidimeni Inquest adjourned to 15 November

JOHANNESBURG - Proceedings in the Life Esidimeni Inquest have been adjourned to 15 November this year following a brief virtual sitting of the High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

Last month, the inquest - which is looking into whether anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of 144 mental health patients - was postponed to allow NGOs to get legal representation.

Advocate Russel Sibara said some NGOs struggled to complete their applications for pro-bono assistance in time.

“Unfortunately, with some of the forms, they were taken with pictures and scanned because of financial issues. The LPC looked at the forms and realised they were not properly completed.”

Judge Mmonao Teffo called for a case management meeting to try avoid future delays before postponing the matter to November.

“The proceedings of today are therefore adjourned to 15 November 2021. In the meantime, we will be having a peace management meeting on Friday.”

