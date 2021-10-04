Lebeya: Hawks need more investigators to deal with its 20,736 cases

The elite unit said that 13,684 of its 20,736 cases had led to arrests and those accused were currently standing trial for the charges they faced in various courts all over the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks said they needed more specialised investigators to help with the 20,736 matters they were currently investigating.

The Hawks claimed to have a conviction rate of 80% and were confident that they're doing a thorough job.

But with limited hands, Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya said that some of these cases took extremely long to finalise.

“The VBS, to be able to finalise that matter speedily, we had 20 investigators on that matter. And as you know, when you have got that number of accused persons that are in court, there is still more than 18 that we are waiting on, these matters, you can see that it takes time because of the complicated nature of the work that needs to be done,” Lebeya said.

