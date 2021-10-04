Landmine kills four people in C.Africa

On September 9, a local humanitarian worker employed by a Danish NGO was killed when his vehicle ran over a landmine likewise in the northeast.

BANGUI, Central African Republic - Four people were killed when a motorcycle ran over a landmine in the Central African Republic's troubled northwest, an area mired by conflict between the army and rebel groups, a regional prefect told AFP on Monday.

"A motorbike exploded on a landmine around eight in the morning Sunday near the commune of Yeme," some 600 kilometres (370 miles) northwest of capital Bangui, said Dieudonne Youngaina, head of the Ouham-Pende prefecture bordering Cameroon and Chad.

"Four people were killed and a baby escaped" the blast, he said.

"Mines really are a problem," he added.

UN humanitarian coordinator Denise Brown last month noted that 27 incidents involving explosive devices had been recorded in the country's west between January and August which left 14 civilians dead and 21 civilians as well as two UN peacekeepers wounded.

On September 9, a local humanitarian worker employed by a Danish NGO was killed when his vehicle ran over a landmine likewise in the northeast.

Landlocked CAR, one of the world's poorest countries, has been gripped by a civil war which has left thousands dead since a coalition of mainly Muslim armed groups overthrew the government in 2013.

The country has seen a string of coups and wars since it gained independence from France in 1960, leading to some two thirds of the country coming under rebel control until last year.

Violence marked the lead-up to last December's presidential election in the mineral-rich country which saw President Faustin Archange Touadera re-elected notably with support from Russian paramilitaries and Rwandan troops.

