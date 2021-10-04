KZN paramedic shot dead, another wounded while responding to Estcourt shooting

The two responded to a shooting on Sunday night when the ambulance they were in came under fire.

JOHANNESBURG - A paramedic has been shot dead and another has been seriously wounded in the Estcourt area in KwaZulu-Natal.

The KwaZulu-Natal Health Department is expected to release further details on the incident.

Paramedics and ambulance crews have been targeted in a number of attacks across the country in recent years. The Western Cape last year recorded at least 46 attacks on ambulances crews.

In 2019, that figure was 30.

