Kuli Roberts steps down as ATM member & ward councillor candidate

The announcement of Kuli Roberts - whose venture into politics was her very first - as a candidate was made just a few days ago.
JOHANNESBURG - Media personality Nomakula 'Kuli' Roberts will no longer be running as a ward councillor candidate for the African Transformation Movement (ATM).
Roberts is also no longer a member of the party, which is contesting in the local government elections for the first time.
This was announced by the party's Mzwanele Manyi in a Twitter post on Sunday.
The announcement of Roberts - whose venture into politics was her very first - as a candidate was made just a few days ago.
The ATM did not specify the reasons for Roberts pulling out, except that it was due to "unforeseen and confidential circumstances".
Roberts currently works as the Group Lifestyle Editor for the Sunday World tabloid, which may have raised a few eyebrows with regard to her position as a journalist and politician at the same time.
