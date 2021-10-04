Kuli Roberts steps down as ATM member & ward councillor candidate

The announcement of Kuli Roberts - whose venture into politics was her very first - as a candidate was made just a few days ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Media personality Nomakula 'Kuli' Roberts will no longer be running as a ward councillor candidate for the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

Roberts is also no longer a member of the party, which is contesting in the local government elections for the first time.

This was announced by the party's Mzwanele Manyi in a Twitter post on Sunday.