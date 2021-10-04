IEC blames ActionSA for missing name on ballot paper

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, the commission explained that the absence of the abbreviated name on the ward ballots was due to the newcomer electing not to register an abbreviated name or acronym.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has laid blame for ActionSA’s name missing on the ballot paper on the party.

ActionSA, a new outfit founded by former Joburg mayor and businessman Herman Mashaba, is going the legal route over the dispute.

It had initially given the IEC until 10 am on Monday to respond, accusing the commission of being biased.

According to the IEC, ActionSA is not the only party appearing on the ballot paper without its abbreviated name.

The source of this dilemma has been placed on ActionSA itself during the registration period where it apparently wrote not applicable when asked for an acronym or abbreviation for its name.

The IEC said this was contained in documents gazetted last November when the party was registered.

The polls, which are just days away, will be ActionSA’s first time contesting for power at local government level.

Fourteen other parties are said to not have abbreviated names on the ballot.

Mashaba said he was concerned their name not being on the ballot would disadvantage his party.

