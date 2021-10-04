Hlophe, Mkhwebane amongst public nominations for Chief Justice job

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is the target of a parliamentary impeachment process and just last month the Judicial Service Commission voted for Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe to face impeachment proceedings.

CAPE TOWN - A panel is set to review a list of public nominations for the position of Chief Justice.

Moegoeng Mogoeng exits the role in the coming weeks and for the first time since democracy, the president has decided to invite nominations from the public.

Among those nominated are Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Mkwhebane is the target of a parliamentary impeachment process and just last month the Judicial Service Commission voted for Hlophe to face impeachment proceedings.

Freedom Under Law's Nicole Fritz: "These are the names that have been received by the panel appointed by the president and they are yet to make the shortlist of the names handed over to the president. So it could be that his name may not survive the scrutiny or not be part of the list that is given to the president in order to make his decision."

Among the less contentious names on the list are Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and the president of the appeal court, Mandisa Maya.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.