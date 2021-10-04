Hawks confident of securing prosecutions in Digital Vibes case, July riots

The Hawks said that it was dealing with over 20,000 cases of which corruption cases account for more than 2,500 at this stage.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks said controversial high-profile cases like the Digital Vibes matters and the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng looting may take longer than expected but it was confident that it was not losing its grip on securing successful prosecutions.

The Hawks said that it was dealing with over 20,000 cases, of which corruption cases accounted for more than 2,500 at this stage.

Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya is confident that they have the expertise although they are limited. He acknowledged that it had to increase its number of investigators.

“I think our members have been trained and they understand what is expected of them. Forensic investigators of accountants as we call them, in that space the number is limited,” Lebeya said.

On the Digital Vibes matter, Lebeya said that they had already received over 50 statements to assist it in its probe.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has handed over its probe in which it is recommending that 18 people, including the Health Department's Anban Pillay, be charged for the mismanagement of the R150 million contract with Digital Vibes.

“There is extra work that for each element that you make an allegation on, you must be able to prove beyond reasonable doubt. That is why when we receive a report that focused on the civil part, we know we now look at the criminal elements and the counts and the like before we can proceed,” he added.

