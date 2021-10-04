Grandfather arrested after grandson (7) shot by cousin while playing with gun

CAPE TOWN - A seven-year-old child has been shot dead by another child.

According to Eastern Cape police, three cousins were playing together at their home in Libode when they found a firearm under the bed.

It is believed that one of the children - an 11-year-old boy - was examining the gun when a shot went off, fatally wounding Kwanele Zide.

The pistol is believed to have belonged to his grandfather.

The police's Priscilla Naidu: "His grandfather was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He's expected to appear in the Libode Magistrates Court soon. A case of murder was also opened for investigation. The 11-year-old minor was not arrested and ownership of the firearm is yet to be established."

