Geen Babalazi is the hangover cure you've been looking for

Emmanuel Thamane said he hoped with the festive season around the corner, more bottle stores would start purchasing his drink again, which he said helped reduce hangovers.

The many booze bans during the lockdowns have not only had an impact on the entire alcohol value chain, but it also saw the owner of energy drink Green Babalazi pocketing less money than he could have.

“Geen Babalazi seeks to solve this issue by offering a beverage that is loaded with vitamins B and C and lemongrass to combat the feeling of drunkenness and of the sickening hangover,” said the Ekurhuleni resident who launched the energy drink in 2016.

The 250ml can be sold for R15 and could be found in almost every corner of the country – with a distributor in the Western Cape, five in Mpumalanga, five in Limpopo, one in the Eastern Cape and two in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The North West is the drink’s stronghold, as it can be found there in a number of cafés, outlets and liquor stores. The manufacturing plant is also situated in the North West and is owned by a company we have partnered with,” he said. “

