DA unveils its elections manifesto in Nelson Mandela Bay

The party's Nqaba Bhanga is the current mayor and also the candidate in the 1 November polls.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday unveiled its local government elections manifesto for Nelson Mandela Bay.

An event was being held at the Helenvale Resource Centre in Gqeberha.

The DA said it's campaigning to win an outright majority of 50% + 1 in the Nelson Mandela Bay Council.

Party leader John Steenhuisen said their manifesto was geared towards giving residents dependable basic services, decent housing and reliable public transport.

Another aspect involves opening the metro's doors to investors and businesses.

Steenhuisen said they were working with a blueprint that would be used to get cities and towns working.

He said the manifesto was a workable, realistic plan built on the successes they'd already achieved in local government.

Steenhuisen believes DA-run municipalities like Cape Town, Drakenstein and Stellenbosch are reaping the benefits of consecutive terms under DA rule.

