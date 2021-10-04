Creecy: it will take years for environment to recover from UPL Chemical fire

Minister Barbara Creecy has released preliminary findings into the united phosphorus limited chemical factory fire, which resulted in toxins being released into the surrounding area.

CAPE TOWN - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy said it would take years for the environment to recover from the impact of the UPL Chemical Warehouse fire.

Creecy on Monday released preliminary findings into the united phosphorus limited chemical factory fire, which resulted in toxins being released into the surrounding area.

Rioters in July torched the Cornubia facility, in KwaZulu-Natal, releasing chemicals into the environment.

The investigation found that UPL, which stored various types of chemicals, was operating unlawfully after it failed to obtain several mandatory approvals from government regulators.

Creecy has described the incident as a serious ecological disaster: “The range of chemicals that were housed in that warehouse in undiluted form, when they went into the environment as the result of the fire, they created a very unique cocktail of toxins.”

The minister said scientists were still analysing which chemical substances had been released and what the long-term impact on mother nature would be.

“The investigation is ongoing and once the Green Scorpions, who are coordinating this investigation, have completed, we will submit all the evidence to the National Directorate of Public Prosecutions who will take a decision on whether or not to prosecute the matter and ultimately for all sides to have their day in court.”

