Cele urged to act as CT gang violence claims 2 more children's lives

Four-year-old Scarlett Cottle was struck by a stray bullet while inside her family's Wendy house, in Ottery on Wednesday night while on Friday morning, a 10-year-old Manenberg boy was also caught in gang crossfire.

CAPE TOWN - There have been two more tragic incidents involving gang violence, this time claiming the lives of two young children in less than 48 hours.

Four-year-old Scarlett Cottle was struck by a stray bullet while inside her family's Wendy house, in Ottery on Wednesday night.

On Friday morning, a 10-year-old Manenberg boy was also caught in gang crossfire.

No arrests have been made.

Little Scarlett Cottle was reading a book in bed when she was hit by a stray bullet.

Less than two days later, a ten-year-old boy lost his life when two rival gangs opened fire.

Both children were rushed to hospital where they later died.

While three suspects were taken in for questioning following little Scarlett's murder, the trio were later freed, and the local CPF's Melvin Jonkers said that residents were hesitant to offer information as they, too, were gripped with fear.

"What makes this thing very sad is that the poor little girl was in her place of safety, in her home where she stayed. The community is not prepared to provide statements and as you know, without a statement, the police will not be able to make a formal arrest," Jonkers said.

Manenberg community leader, Glenda Gain, said that Police Minister Bheki Cele needed to do something.

"He needs to be held responsible because he's in charge of SAPS. They're talking about COVID killing people, but they're not saying how many people are being killed on the Cape Flats by gunshots alone," Gain said.

There have been no arrests.

