ANC's track record for service delivery is abysmal - DA's Steenhuisen

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that his party had a proven track record of governing some of the best-run municipalities.

In the build-up to the 1 November municipal polls, Steenhuisen campaigned in several municipalities over the weekend, including Midvaal, Ekhurhuleni, the City of Cape Town and Nelson Mandela Bay.

The opposition launched its election TV advertisement campaign in Cape Town on Sunday.

Steenhuisen said that the DA led when it came to service delivery.

"This election is about one thing and one thing only and that's service delivery. There are only two parties of government in South Africa and that's the ANC and the DA and the ANC's track record is abysmal. They've got not a single municipality that they can point to and say they've had major successes. The DA can point to a number of municipalities around the country, giving the top-five best-run municipalities, which are all run by the DA."

