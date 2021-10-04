ActionSA heads to Electoral Court after its name left out on ballot list

The party, which is led by former Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, had given the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) until 10 am on Monday to fix its name on the ballot papers.

JOHANNESBURG - Newcomer on the political scene ActionSA is headed to the Electoral Court after the party’s name was left out from the ballot list ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

The IEC presented final draft ballot papers for wards in Gauteng during a sign-off session at the weekend with the country set to go to the polls on 1 November.

Mashaba said he already met with his legal team in this regard and said there was no legal basis for the IEC to refuse to rectify the error.

“We cannot leave the future of this country in the hands of a biased IEC that is there to sabotage us.”

