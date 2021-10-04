27 more COVID deaths, 809 new infections recorded in SA
These fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, take the country's known death toll since the start of the pandemic early last year to 87,780.
JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-seven more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.
These fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, take the country's known death toll since the start of the pandemic early last year to 87,780.
According to the Health Department, 809 tests also came back positive over that same timeframe.
On the vaccine front, 17.8 million jabs have so far been administered in the country.
Government is aiming to innoculate 30 million by New Year's Eve.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 906 422 with 809 new cases reported. Today 27 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 87 780 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 906 422 with a recovery rate of 95,6% pic.twitter.com/0S6dP4vSDHDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) October 3, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.