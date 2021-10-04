27 more COVID deaths, 809 new infections recorded in SA

These fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, take the country's known death toll since the start of the pandemic early last year to 87,780.

JOHANNESBURG - Twenty-seven more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, take the country's known death toll since the start of the pandemic early last year to 87,780.

According to the Health Department, 809 tests also came back positive over that same timeframe.

On the vaccine front, 17.8 million jabs have so far been administered in the country.

Government is aiming to innoculate 30 million by New Year's Eve.