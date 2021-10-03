Weather service expects improvement after wet weekend

The South African Weather Service says parts of South Africa can expect some improvement following stormy conditions this week.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says parts of South Africa can expect some improvement following stormy conditions this week.

Parts of Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga experienced cold and wet weather conditions this week following a warning by the weather service.

It cautioned that the adverse weather could bring the possibility of localised flooding in low-lying areas.

The weather service said no significant weather had been forecast at this stage.

“There's not much happening over most parts of the country except for the Highveld areas of Mpumalanga and northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Storms will be there and that means it could come with a small amount of hail."

