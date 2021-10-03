South Africans turn out for COVID jabs during Vooma vaccination drive

Health officials in the Western Cape set a target of immunising 80,000 residents during the Vooma vaccination drive this weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Dozens of citizens across the country are lining up to get inoculated during this weekend's Vooma vaccination drive.

Over 300 vaccine sites are being utilised in the Western Cape.

The province is currently leading the tally with the highest number of eligible adults vaccinated.

Health officials in the province have set the target of immunising 80,000 residents this weekend.

READ: Ramaphosa says Vooma campaign will encourage more people to vaccinate

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Minister Naledi Pandor visited the pop-up vaccination site in Watergate centre in Mitchell’s Plain, urged people to roll up their sleeves for a shot.

“Our biggest concern with this virus is that viruses are very clever, dangerous animals. If we do not vaccinate at minimum 70% of our population then we become a danger to each other."