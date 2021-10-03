Political parties attempt to woo voters ahead of local government elections

Service delivery is a hot topic as parties woo voters across the country ahead of elections while many parties launch manifestos.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said on Sunday that the opposition party was not bringing empty promises to this year's local government elections, saying it was the party that would deliver.

Steenhuisen was in the Cape Town where he launched the DA's election TV advertisement campaign ahead of polls on 1 November. The ad shows that it'll target unemployment, fight corruption, crime, combat load shedding and more.

Steenhuisen maintained that the DA had a proven track record of delivering services.

With the municipal polls focusing on service delivery, Steenhuisen added the DA would prove itself should people trust it with their votes.

Steenhuisen has been visiting several municipalities this weekend including Midvaal, Ekurhuleni, the City of Cape Town, and ending at Nelson Mandela Bay.

SERVICE DELIVERY WON’T BE POLITICISED

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) said under its leadership, service delivery would not be politicised.

The party’s leader Bantu Holomisa has been on a campaign trail in the Eastern Cape.

He told supporters in Mthatha on Saturday that UDM municipalities and its councillors would keep their noses clean and would stick to their role of oversight.

The party, which has seen a steady decline in support, is contesting its fifth municipal election.

However, Holomisa was optimistic that the UDM would perform well in the forthcoming elections.

FAILING TO PROTECT RESIDENTS

The African Christian Democratic Party leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe emphasised fighting corruption in the public sector during the party’s manifesto launch.

Meshoe said under the current government, corruption had crippled and, in some cases, collapsed the country’s institutions.

He said the time had come for appointments in municipalities to be based on merit and not on affiliation.

Meshoe also accused the government of failing to protect residents from crime.

BEST CANDIDATE FOR THE JOB

Good party leader Patricia de Lille has been campaigning in the Drakenstein and Stellenbosch municipalities.

On Saturday, de Lille was joined by Drakenstein Municipality's mayoral candidate, Peter de Villiers where he detailed some of his plans for the area.

De Lille said she believes de Villiers is the right man for the task.

The party leader has been canvassing in six wards in the Stellenbosch area.

