Police search for suspects after boy (10) killed in gang-related shooting

The little boy was struck by a stray bullet during a gang-related shooting in the Tambo Village area on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Manenberg police are searching for the gunmen responsible for murdering a 10-year-old boy.

The little boy was struck by a stray bullet during a gang-related shooting in the Tambo Village area on Thursday.

The police's Andre Traut explained, “It's believed five unknown suspects fired randomly at each other and the victim was caught in the crossfire of these rival gangs. He was admitted to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. If you can shed any light on the matter or know who the perpetrators are, kindly contact Crime Stop on 08 600 10111."

Investigations continue.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.