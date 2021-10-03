Gunmen rob, pepper spray patients & staff at Mpumalanga clinic

During the robbery, the victims were reportedly assaulted, while others were sprayed with pepper spray and some security guards sustained injuries.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police are searching for the culprits behind an incident of robbery and assault which occurred at a clinic in Mbombela.

According to police, two gunmen entered the Empumelelweni Clinic in Vosman on Sunday afternoon and allegedly held the security guards, the entire staff and patients at gunpoint where the gunmen robbed them of their personal items before fleeing the scene.

During the robbery, the victims were reportedly assaulted, while others were sprayed with pepper spray and some security guards sustained injuries.

The suspects are said to have then fled the scene with the robbed items.

The Provincial Commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela strongly condemned the incident and appealed to members of the public to assist with information.

