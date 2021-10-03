Grassy Park CPF pleads with community to offer info on killing of little girl

Scarlett Cottle was inside her family's wendy house in Ottery on Wednesday when she was caught in the crossfire of gang violence.

CAPE TOWN - The Grassy Park Community Policing Forum is urging the community to come forward with information following the killing of a four-year-old girl.

Scarlett Cottle was inside her family's wendy house in Ottery on Wednesday when she was caught in the crossfire of gang violence.

She was transported to hospital where she later died.

Three suspects were taken in for questioning that same night and released the following day.

“The problem with which we’re sitting – which we can’t blame the community for – is that the community is not prepared to come forward and give statements. As you know, without a statement, the police cannot make formal arrests, so we need the community to come forward and make formal statements so that these perpetrators can be formally charged and arrested,” said the CPF’s Melvin Jonkers.

Meanwhile, a ten-year-old boy was also killed in the crossfire of another gang shooting in Manenberg on Friday.

His killers are also sought.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.