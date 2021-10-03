Go

DA mayoral candidate Peter Teixeira prioritises land and energy in Midvaal

Peter Teixeira says his main priorities are to stop illegal land invasions and investigate ways of procuring energy from independent power producers.

The Democratic Alliance will be launching its manifesto on 25 September 2021. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
The Democratic Alliance will be launching its manifesto on 25 September 2021. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
33 minutes ago

MIDVAAL - Democratic Alliance (DA) Midvaal mayoral candidate Peter Teixeira says his main priorities are to tackle and stop illegal land invasions and investigate ways of procuring energy from independent power producers to reduce power outages and the reliance on Eskom.

He was speaking in Sicelo in Meyerton during his campaign launch on Saturday.

The gathering was attended by DA national leader John Steenhuisen and Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga.

Midvaal is ranked the best performing municipality in the country and has had clean audit outcomes for seven consecutive years.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA