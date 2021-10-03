DA mayoral candidate Peter Teixeira prioritises land and energy in Midvaal
Peter Teixeira says his main priorities are to stop illegal land invasions and investigate ways of procuring energy from independent power producers.
MIDVAAL - Democratic Alliance (DA) Midvaal mayoral candidate Peter Teixeira says his main priorities are to tackle and stop illegal land invasions and investigate ways of procuring energy from independent power producers to reduce power outages and the reliance on Eskom.
He was speaking in Sicelo in Meyerton during his campaign launch on Saturday.
The gathering was attended by DA national leader John Steenhuisen and Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga.
Midvaal is ranked the best performing municipality in the country and has had clean audit outcomes for seven consecutive years.
Today Im at the DA-run Midvaal, Gautengs top performing municipality and one of the top 5 best-run municipalities out of 278 municipalities in SA.John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) October 2, 2021
Our Mayoral Candidate, Peter Teixeira launches his vision to take this municipality forward, building on the progress weve made. pic.twitter.com/3FknwiQUT5
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.