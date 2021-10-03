Cyclist killed after being hit, dragged under speeding taxi for 500m

Netcare 911 emergency workers attended to the incident on Sunday morning on Bowling Avenue near Kelvin Drive in Gallo Manor, Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - In what has been described as an incident that shocked even emergency workers, a cyclist has been killed after being struck and dragged for 500 metres by a speeding taxi.

According to reports, the deceased man (50) was hit together with a fellow cyclist. The man was crushed by the taxi then dragged for over half a kilometre before the taxi was stopped by members of the public.

Medics assessed the scene and found that the man was still trapped underneath the taxi and required the Fire and Rescue services to use hydraulic tools to free him.

The second cyclist was treated on scene and once stabilised was rushed to hospital by ambulance for further care.

The driver of the taxi was not injured.

