ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe touches on party woes from campaign trail

JOHANNESBURG - ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe has spoken out on the party’s weaknesses during its election campaign in the Northern Cape.

Mantashe went on a door-to-door campaign and engaged residents on service delivery issues.

In his address in ward 9, Snake Park, Frances Baard region, he said the ANC could make a huge difference in people 's lives but there were many shortcomings.

“What we must correct now quickly is the ability of the ANC to elect councillors, but they are unable to put together a council. When they come together, they are so poor quality that we don't have a council. Then the institution can't do its work."

