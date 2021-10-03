ANC aims to take back Nelson Mandela Bay during local elections

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro has been controlled by the Democratic Alliance since local government elections in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC wants control back of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro in the Eastern Cape.

It has been controlled by the Democratic Alliance (DA) since local government elections in 2016.

The metro was initially regarded as an ANC stronghold but later the party lost support due to alleged political infighting.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the area to woo voters.

He urged voters to kick out the DA, accusing its administration of failing to deliver much-needed basic services to the people.

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema is in Limpopo encouraging people to vote ahead of the polls on 1 November.

He will be visiting Thabazimbi and Bela Bela communities on Sunday.

