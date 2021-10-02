Wet weekend in store for Gauteng residents

Teams are on high alert following severe weather conditions, including thunderstorms, rainfall and some strong winds.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has urged Gauteng residents to brace for more rainfall this weekend as emergency services in the province say their resources are stretched thin following reports of localised flooding.

Aging infrastructure in most metros have seen some low-lying areas submerged in water while motorists have been urged to avoid large puddles as there could be hidden potholes.

In Johannesburg, EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said measures had been put in place to avert massive damage to roads and infrastructure.

In Tshwane, disaster management teams were monitoring areas prone to flooding around Centurion and Irene.

In Ekurhuleni, EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said reinforcements had been roped in to ensure the safety of residents.

The weather service has said wet conditions will persist into the weekend.

